WARSAW Feb 11 Poland's interest rates are at a
record low, but they are still a real policy instrument that the
central bank can use to influence the economy, a newly appointed
member of the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) said on Thursday.
New MPC member Eugeniusz Gatnar was quoted in the
Rzeczpospolita daily saying:
"I appreciate that the predecessors left us with rates at
levels which are at a record low but they are still a real
instrument of influencing the economy.
"If the main interest rate was close to zero, then we would
have a smaller leeway in case of serous turbulence."
The central bank announced an end to its rate-cutting cycle
in March last year after a larger-than-expected 50 basis point
cut which took rates to an all-time low of 1.50 percent. It has
kept rates flat since then.
Gatner said the Polish economy had the potential to
accelerate to 4 percent growth this year versus 3.6 percent in
2015, but added that he saw no reason for the central bank to
change its 2.5 percent inflation target.
Gatnar joined the 10-member Monetary Policy Council (MPC)
earlier this year as a candidate of the ruling Law and Justice
Party (PiS).
