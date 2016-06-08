WARSAW, June 8 Following are comments by Polish
central bank governor Marek Belka and rate-setter Lukasz Hardt
on Wednesday after the bank left its key interest rate unchanged
at 1.50 percent.
BELKA ON GDP GROWTH
The first-quarter data were disappointing, it was a slight
surprise. But we expect that this is temporary and the first
month of the second quarter showed a significant rebound.
Investment weakened more than we expected and we hope that
this is a temporary phenomenon. But if it was to repeat in the
coming quarters (...) then we would have to take a closer look
if perhaps it is not linked to sustained deflation.
BELKA ON LABOUR MARKET
The situation on the labour market is interesting and very
positive. We have the lowest unemployment in the past 26 years.
(...) We are hearing anecdotal evidence that there is a lack of
employees in some regions(...).
A very good situation on the labour market - as usually is
the case around the world - leads to revival in wages. Why would
this not happen in Poland? And this would weaken the factor of
demand-linked deflation.
BELKA ON BREXIT
We do not rule out weakening of currencies such as the
zloty, but frankly speaking I think that the referendum is like
getting the hump. It will not bring an earthquake in the
short-term. This referendum is simply unnecessary.
HARDT ON SWISS-FRANC MORTGAGES
I hope that the final solution will take into account the
stability of the financial sector. (...)
When it comes to spreading it over time, the answer is
obvious. The market does not like uncertainty and we don't like
it either. The sooner the better (...)
HARDT ON WAGE PRESSURE
We do not want to say that we have wage pressure in the
economy, but there are some symptoms that make it likely that
such pressure may appear in the coming months.
