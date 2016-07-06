WARSAW, July 6 Following are comments by Polish
central bank governor Adam Glapinski on Wednesday after the bank
left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.
The central bank's statement after the decision is available
here
ON BREXIT
One cannot call it an earthquake, this is a normal
democratic process, we are not shaken. It won't affect the
Polish economy significantly. The Polish economic slowdown (in
the first quarter) is connected with this psychological effect,
for sure it increases this level of uncertainty.
We don not see any financial threats for Poland connected
with Brexit. Geopolitically, of course, this is a very serious
problem.
ON INTEREST RATES
It is good as it is.
One should not improve too much in order not to worsen. Our
lack of action is well-considered and is the most sophisticated
form of movement.
ON GDP PROJECTION
The central bank's economic institute has its model and the
MPC cannot change anything in this model. But there are also
experts' opinions and MPC members who have very different
opinions, almost 100 percent of MPC members assumes that this
GDP growth pace will be higher. I personally assume, similarly
to what the IMF says, that it will be 3.6 percent. It is still a
good result.
Some MPC members had expected a growth rate of 4 percent, we
cut our expectations to 3.6, 3.8, 3.5 percent, because of the
weaker sentiment in Europe and increased uncertainty.
(Compiled by Marcin Goclowski)