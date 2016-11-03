* All 15 analysts expect stable rates on Nov 9

* Median forecast is no change until Q1 2018 rate increase

By Marcin Goettig

WARSAW, Nov 3 Poland's central bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold until the first quarter of 2018, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

All 15 analysts polled by Reuters on Nov. 2-3 expect the bank's rate-setting panel to keep its benchmark rate at a record low of 1.50 percent next Wednesday.

The median forecast called for no change until a 25 basis-point hike in the first quarter of 2018, unchanged from last month's poll.

The result of the poll is in line with last month's remarks by central bank governor Adam Glapinski who said Poland is likely to keep interest rates flat until a hike at the start of 2018.

While economists and the government have been downgrading their forecasts for economic growth this year due to a slump in public and private investment, the prolonged decline in consumer prices eased significantly last month.

The central bank has an inflation target of plus 2.5 percent.

The bank cut rates by half a percentage point last March, then announced its rate-cutting cycle was over. Rates have not changed since then. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Hugh Lawson)