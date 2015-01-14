WARSAW Jan 14 The Polish central bank's
Monetary Policy Council (MPC) said on Wednesday it may cut rates
again if deflation persists and economic growth slows.
"If ... the risk of inflation staying below the target in
the mid-term extends, incoming data confirm a slowdown in
economic activity and the low growth in the Polish economy's
neighbourhood persists, the MPC does not rule out further
monetary policy adjustment," the central bank said in a
statement.
Poland's central bank decided to keep interest rates at
their all-time low of 2 percent on Wednesday, in line with
analysts' expectations.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by
Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)