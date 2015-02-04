WARSAW Feb 4 The Polish central bank's Monetary
Policy Council kept interest rates on hold because of increased
market volatility, but may cut them soon once it sees a new
projection for inflation and growth due in March, it said on
Wednesday.
"The council doesn't exclude ... monetary policy adjustment
in the nearest term if the expected deflation period extends and
the risk that the inflation would stay below the target in the
medium term rises," it said in a statement.
"A more comprehensive assessment of the prospects of
inflation coming back to the target will be possible after the
release of the incoming data and, among other things, the March
central bank projection," it said.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by
Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)