WARSAW, March 4 Poland's central bank said on Wednesday that its monetary easing cycle is over after it cut rates by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points to a record low of 1.5 percent.

The bank's rate-setting body said that it cut rates earlier on Wednesday due to a prolonged period of deflation and increased risk that consumer price dynamics would stay below the bank's target of 2.5 percent in the medium-term.

"The decision on cutting interest rates at the present meeting means an end of the monetary policy easing cycle," the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)