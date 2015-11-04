BRIEF-Central China Real Estate posts FY profit attributable of RMB403 mln
* FY profit attributable to equity shareholders of company for year amounted to approximately RMB403 million, down about 49.7%
WARSAW Nov 4 Low commodity prices and a deeper slowdown in emerging markets are a source of risk with regard to the return of consumer price dynamics back to the bank's inflation target, the rate-setting panel said on Wednesday after it decided to keep rates on hold.
The central bank also said it expected its year-on-year consumer price dynamics to gradually rise in the coming months.
The bank presented its new projection of inflation and growth, which lowered the bank's inflation estimate for 2016 compared to the bank's July forecasts.
The full text of the statement is available at: here (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)
* FY profit attributable to equity shareholders of company for year amounted to approximately RMB403 million, down about 49.7%
March 24 (Reuters) - * LBO France says in exclusive talks to sell CHRYSO * Cinven had said earlier it was planning to buy CHRYSO