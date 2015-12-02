BRIEF-Al Sagr National Insurance board recommends FY dividend
* Board recommends 5 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nAKy0N) Further company coverage:
WARSAW Dec 2 Poland's central bank rate-setting panel said on Wednesday that it kept interest rates on hold at an all-time low as their level supports balanced growth of the economy.
The Monetary Policy Council (MPC) also said in a statement, that it expected the consumer price dynamics to gradually rise in the coming quarters.
Low commodity prices and a slowdown in emerging markets are a source of risk with regard to the return of consumer price dynamics back to the bank's inflation target, the bank said.
The full text of the statement is available at: here (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)
* Board recommends stock dividend of 8 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nVco8V) Further company coverage: