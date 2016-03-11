WARSAW, March 11 Poland's central bank said on
Friday deflation will persist in the coming quarters due to the
fall in commodity prices, reiterating the current level of
interest rates helps keep the country on a balanced growth path.
However, the bank also said in a statement, after it decided
to keep interest rates unchanged at an all-time low, that it
expects net inflation to accelerate, without specifying a time
frame.
The bank presented its new projection of inflation and
growth, which slashed the inflation estimate for 2016 to a range
of -0.9 - 0.2 percent compared to 0.4 - 1.8 percent in the
bank's November projection.
The new projection showed the bank slightly upped its
forecasts for economic growth this year to a range of 3.0 - 4.5
percent from 2.3 - 4.3 percent previously.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin
Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)