WARSAW, April 6 Poland's central bank said on Wednesday deflation will persist in the coming quarters due to the fall in global commodity prices, reiterating the current level of interest rates helps keep the country on a balanced growth path.

The bank said in a statement after it decided to keep interest rates unchanged at an all-time low that it expects stable economic growth ahead. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Wiktor Szary)