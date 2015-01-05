* Zielinska-Glebocka says CPI to remain negative in Q1
* Sees economic growth at about 3 pct y/y in coming quarters
By Marcin Goettig and Pawel Florkiewicz
WARSAW, Jan 5 Poland's central bank is likely to
stick to its wait-and-see stance and leave interest rates
unchanged in January and perhaps also in February, policymaker
Anna Zielinska-Glebocka told Reuters on Monday.
Zielinska-Glebocka also said that current central bank
forecasts suggested consumer prices would continue falling
throughout the first quarter of 2015 and that falls beyond that
would be unfavourable.
"The Monetary Policy Council as a whole has decided to wait
for new information from the real economy," she said in an
interview. "We approved such a wait-and-see strategy.
"Now, I think that this strategy will most likely be in
place in January and perhaps in February."
The central bank's rate-setting panel has left its benchmark
rate at an all-time low of 2.00 percent since November, sticking
to its stance that it will only resume easing if there is a
weakening of economic growth.
"All depends on incoming information, mainly from the euro
zone and the European Central Bank," Zielinska-Glebocka said.
Along with the central bank governor and two other
policymakers, she backed motions to cut rates in November, but
the motions failed as six others opposed them.
OUTLOOK
Poland's consumer prices fell by a deeper than expected 0.6
percent in November, far below the central bank's 2.5 percent
inflation target.
"Forecasts of the central bank show that deflation will be
sustained in the first quarter," Zielinska-Glebocka said. "The
question is whether it will last longer. If yes, then such an
almost one-year deflation would be an unfavourable development."
Earlier on Monday rate-setter Andrzej Bratkowski said Poland
should cut its main interest rate by 100 basis points because
the economy is likely to slow and the zloty currency may
strengthen.
Zielinska-Glebocka said economic growth will likely remain
at 3 percent in the coming quarters.
She also said she did not expect major changes on the zloty
exchange rate.
The zloty fell to a 2.5-year low at the end of December, hit
by a strengthening dollar and the Russian financial crisis.
"It is clear that these changes (on the zloty) were
connected with what is happening in the global economy. We are
still treated as an emerging market and these turbulences were
of a short-term nature in my opinion," she said.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by
Marcin Goettig)