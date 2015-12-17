(Adds Gatnar)

WARSAW Dec 17 Poland will replace eight of the 10 members of the central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) by the end of the first quarter of 2016.

Six will be named by parliament, which is controlled by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, and two will be named by President Andrzej Duda, a close ally of PiS, after their predecessors' six-year mandates end.

The MPC's responsibilities include setting base interest rates for the National Bank of Poland and drawing up annual monetary policy guidelines used by the central bank board.

Below is a list of possible PiS nominees to join the MPC.

JERZY ZYZYNSKI

An economist and lawmaker from the conservative PiS, Zyzynski is currently deputy head of the parliamentary public finance committee. He said in December there was space to cut interest rates by 25 basis points at most from their current level of 1.5 percent. He also said a decision to lower interest rates next year would be difficult to make if the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to start tightening policy.

GRAZYNA ANCYPAROWICZ

An economist who has worked as head of the finance department in the state statistics office, Ancyparowicz is a member of President Andrzej Duda's National Development Council, a forum for the president to consider policy matters.

Raising doubts about the value of cutting interest rates, she said in December: "A further lowering of interest rates will not remove the problems on the labour market or reduce the scale of the grey economy ... And these are the main barriers hindering development and reasons for low pace of economic growth."

MALGORZATA IWANICZ-DROZDOWSKA

An economist from the Warsaw School of Economics, Iwanicz-Drozdowska specialises in financial services, bank risk and insurance issues. Since 2008, she has been a member of the supervisory board of Alior Bank.

MALGORZATA ZALESKA

An economist who was a member of Poland's central bank board from 2009 until 2015, Zaleska was appointed to the central bank's board by late President Lech Kaczynski, whose twin brother is the leader of PiS.

ERYK LON

An economist at the Poznan University of Economics and Business, Lon's main areas of interest include financial markets, monetary policy and budget policy. He is a member of President Andrzej Duda's National Development Council.

AGNIESZKA ALINSKA

An economist at the Warsaw School of Business, Alinska specialises in financial system stability, public finances and the functioning of credit unions and microfinance. She worked in state financial supervision from 2007 until 2008 and since 2009 has been an advisor to the central bank.

MAREK CHRZANOWSKI

Chrzanowski is an assistant professor at the Warsaw School of Economics' institute of political economy and economic policy and a member of President Duda's National Development Council.

ALOJZY Z. NOWAK

An economist who is vice-president of the University of Warsaw, Nowak has since 2012 been a member of the supervisory board of Poland's largest insurer, the state controlled PZU. He is a member of President Duda's National Development Council.

"Monetary policy in Poland has been prudent for the last several years ... I think that we should primarily support economic growth," he told Reuters in July. "Economic growth and a low level of unemployment should be the priority, even at the cost of heightened inflation."

TOMASZ GRUSZECKI

An economist from the Catholic university in the eastern city of Lublin, Gruszecki's main areas of interest include the functioning of money, debt and the origins of financial crises. He was head of the supervisory board at insurer PZU from 2007 until 2010.

ZBIGNIEW HOCKUBA

An economist who served on the board of Poland's central bank from 2007 until 2011, Hockuba has since 2011 been Poland's representative on the board of the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development. He headed the Institute of Economic Sciences at the Polish Academy of Sciences from 1999 until 2005.

STANISLAW KLUZA

Kluza was finance minister in the previous PiS government in 2006 and was also the first head of financial supervision in Poland.

JERZY KROPIWNICKI

An economist who served as labour minister from 1991 until 1992 and as regional development minister from 2000 until 2001, Kropiwnicki was also mayor of one of Poland's biggest cities - Lodz - from 2002 until 2010. He became an advisor to the current central bank governor Marek Belka in 2010.

EUGENIUSZ GATNAR

Gatnar is an economist who has been a member of the central bank's board since 2010. He also teaches at the Katowice University of Economics. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Pawel Sobczak, Editing by Timothy Heritage)