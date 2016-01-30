WARSAW Jan 29 The Polish parliament's lower
chamber appointed Grazyna Ancyparowicz and Eryk Lon to the
central bank's rate-setting panel on Saturday, state news agency
PAP reported.
PAP quoted the head of the chamber's chancellery, Lech
Czapla, as saying the new members will be sworn in on Feb. 10,
meaning they will not take part in the rate meeting of the
Monetary Policy Council (MPC) on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The two candidacies were backed by the ruling Law and
Justice (PiS) party, which has a outright majority in both
chambers of parliament.
