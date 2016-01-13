WARSAW Jan 13 Polish central banker candidate Eugeniusz Gatnar said on Wednesday that Poland's deflation was driven by low energy and food prices worldwide, and that the current level of interest rates was good for the economy.

"The deflation in Poland, and the world, results from very low prices of energy resources and food. In Poland, (the deflation) is imported," Gatnar told the upper chamber of parliament.

Consumer prices have been falling for over a year in Poland, despite economic growth of more than 3 percent and a central bank inflation target of 2.5 percent.

But the central bank announced an end to its rate-cutting cycle in March after a larger-than-expected 50 basis point cut which took rates to an all-time low of 1.50 percent. It has kept rates flat since then.

Gatnar is a candidate of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party to join the 10-member rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) in the first quarter of the year.

The candidates need to be confirmed by a vote in parliament and sworn in to join the MPC.