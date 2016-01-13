WARSAW Jan 13 Polish central banker candidate
Jerzy Kropiwnicki said on Wednesday that any potential changes
to interest rates should be considered very carefully as the
economy was working well now.
"I believe that one needs to approach (any) changes to the
interest rate in Poland with utmost care," Kropiwnicki told the
upper chamber of parliament.
"My general view is that one should not fix something that
works well," he said, adding that he was "sceptical" about
stimulating economic growth with monetary policy.
Kropiwnicki is a candidate of the ruling Law and Justice
(PiS) party to join the 10-member rate-setting Monetary Policy
Council (MPC) in the first quarter of the year.
The candidates need to be confirmed by a vote in parliament
and sworn in to join the MPC. For a Factbox on the reshuffle in
the rate-setting panel please go to:.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by
Wiktor Szary; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)