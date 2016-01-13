WARSAW Jan 13 The upper chamber of Poland's parliament, the senate, approved on Wednesday the candidacies of three future central bankers, Eugeniusz Gatnar, Marek Chrzanowski and Jerzy Kropiwnicki.

The three candidates were backed by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, which has a majority in the senate.

Once sworn in, they will replace Andrzej Rzonca, Jan Winiecki and Jerzy Hausner, whose central bank tenures end on Jan. 24. The new members will take part in the rate-setting panel's next sitting on Feb 2-3.

For a Factbox on the reshuffle among rate-setters please go to:. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Wiktor Szary and Adrian Krajewski)