WARSAW Jan 13 The upper chamber of Poland's
parliament, the senate, approved on Wednesday the candidacies of
three future central bankers, Eugeniusz Gatnar, Marek
Chrzanowski and Jerzy Kropiwnicki.
The three candidates were backed by the ruling Law and
Justice (PiS) party, which has a majority in the senate.
Once sworn in, they will replace Andrzej Rzonca, Jan
Winiecki and Jerzy Hausner, whose central bank tenures end on
Jan. 24. The new members will take part in the rate-setting
panel's next sitting on Feb 2-3.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by
Wiktor Szary and Adrian Krajewski)