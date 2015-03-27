WARSAW, March 27 Polish central bank policymaker
Andrzej Rzonca was quoted as saying on Friday that further zloty
gains are uncertain and that he would like the bank to begin
raising rates as soon as possible.
"The fact that it (the zloty) is gaining, does not mean it
will continue to do so," Rzonca, the most hawkish rate-setter on
the 10-member Monetary Policy Council (MPC), told state news
agency PAP.
"I would like the period of interest rates normalisation in
Poland to start as soon as possible, because its swift start
would mean that we have high economic growth, and at the same
time the risk of serious turbulence in our surroundings has
diminished."
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig;
Editing by Wiktor Szary)