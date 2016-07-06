WARSAW, July 6 Poland's central bank cut its
forecast for the country's economic growth in 2016 to 2.6-3.8
percent from previously expected 3.0-4.5 percent, it said on
Wednesday.
The central bank did not give an explanation, but analysts
point to slower absorption of European Union aid funds, weaker
domestic consumption, as well as a potentially negative effect
of Britain's decision to leave the EU, as possible causes.
The central bank also said in a statement released after it
decided to leave interest rates at their historical low of 1.5
percent, that economic growth is likely to return to "stable
levels", while current rates help keeping Poland on a stable
path of balanced growth.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by
Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)