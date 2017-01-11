BRIEF-Consumer Portfolio Services and its unit enters into a series of agreements
* On January 18, 2017 co, unit entered into a series of agreements - SEC filing
WARSAW Jan 11 Poland's economic growth likely remained subdued in the last quarter of 2016, but monthly data signalled a gradual acceleration in growth, the central bank said on Wednesday after keeping rates unchanged at an all-time low.
The central bank also said in a statement that it expected consumer price dynamics to continue to gradually accelerate in the coming months, but will stay moderate. It will be supported, among other factors, by the expected gradual acceleration in economic growth, it said. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 24 Judges in Delaware and Canada approved on Tuesday a plan to pay more than $7 billion to creditors of Nortel Networks, ending years of litigation over the former telecommunications company that filed for bankruptcy in 2009.
* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders