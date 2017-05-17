BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp says cash dividend of $0.0171/common share
* Automotive Finco Corp says cash dividend of $0.0171/common share to be paid on july 31, 2017, up about 22 percent over its earlier dividend per share
WARSAW May 17 Poland's inflation will likely remain at a "moderate" level in the coming quarters, the central bank said on Wednesday, explaining its decision to keep interest rates at an all-time low.
The bank also reiterated that the current level of borrowing costs, with the key rate at 1.50 percent since March 2015, has helped keep Poland on a path of balanced economic growth.
It also said that first quarter economic growth data may reflect a gradual revival in investment demand. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
* Classpass raises $70 million in series c funding led by Temasek following its strongest quarter to date
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.