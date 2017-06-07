BRIEF-Libord Finance allots 4 mln shares on preferential basis
* Says allotted 4 million shares on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW, June 7 Poland's inflation will likely remain at a "moderate" level in the coming quarters, the central bank reiterated on Wednesday, explaining its decision to keep interest rates at an all-time low.
The bank also said that the current level of rates, with the benchmark rate at 1.50 percent since March 2015, has helped keep Poland on a path of balanced economic growth.
The bank said that economic indicators signalled that economic growth remained at a "stable" level in the second quarter. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)
* Says allotted 4 million shares on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, June 22 Excitement over China's MSCI's inclusion continued to spur Chinese equities on Thursday, with banking shares taking the baton from consumer players in driving the blue-chip CSI300 index to the highest level in 1-1/2 years.
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in northern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.