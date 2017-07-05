WARSAW, July 5 Poland's inflation is likely to remain at a "moderate" level in the coming quarters, the central bank said again on Wednesday as it explained its decision to keep interest rates at an all-time low.

The bank also said that the current level of rates, with the benchmark rate at 1.50 percent since March 2015, has helped keep Poland on a path of balanced economic growth.

The bank said indicators signalled that economic growth remained "stable" in the second quarter.

The central bank's new set of forecasts differ little from those presented in March, but this year's economic growth forecast was increased to just above 4 percent from 3.7 percent seen previously. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Catherine Evans)