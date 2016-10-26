(Adds details)
By Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goettig
WARSAW Oct 26 Poland's ruling Law and Justice
(PiS) party has chosen a bank law specialist little-known to
economists as its candidate to the interest-rate setting
Monetary Policy Council (MPC) in a move analysts said is likely
to have a limited impact on policy.
PiS Senator Grzegorz Bierecki said on Wednesday that Rafal
Sura is the party's candidate to the MPC after the resignation
earlier in October of Marek Chrzanowski, who has since become
head of financial supervisor KNF.
Sura, 37, is barely-known among economists, who said his
appointment to is unlikely to impact the current wait-and-see
policy stance, but could effectively increase the role of the
governor on whose opinion Sura would likely rely.
"Such a nomination would strengthen the position of the
governor in the panel, who already has had a strong position
before," said Rafal Benecki, chief economist at ING Bank Slaski.
"I don't that such a candidacy could impact monetary
policy," Benecki said.
For most of his career Sura, who holds a PhD in law, has
worked at the Catholic University of Lublin conducting research
into banking law and teaching students. He has had little
hands-on experience with monetary policy making.
Governor Adam Glapinski said earlier this month that Poland
is likely to keep interest rates flat at their current all-time
low until a hike hopefully at the start of 2018.
Following the victory of the Law and Justice (PiS) party in
the last year's election, Sura was appointed to the State
Tribunal, a judicial body tasked with ruling whether top
officials violated the constitution.
Sura was also head of a mayor's chancellery in the
mid-seized city of Przemysl and has been deputy supervisory
board chairman in Przemysl's heat-power firm since 2008.
Bierecki said the Senate's budget and public finance
committee plans to conduct a hearing with Sura on Nov. 16.
"The candidate could be appointed at the senate sitting on
Nov. 16-17," Bierecki told Reuters.
PiS holds a majority in the Senate, which means that Sura
will likely be appointed unless the party changes its mind
regarding his candidacy.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goettig; Writing by
Marcin Goettig; Editing by Angus MacSwan)