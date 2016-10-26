WARSAW Oct 26 Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has chosen Rafal Sura, a lawyer, as its candidate to replace an outgoing member of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Council, PiS Senator Grzegorz Bierecki said on Wednesday.

Bierecki said the senate's budget and public finance committee plans to conduct a hearing with Sura, who also works as a professor at the Catholic University of Lublin, on Nov. 16.

"The candidate could be appointed at the senate sitting on Nov. 16-17," Bierecki told Reuters. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig)