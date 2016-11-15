WARSAW Nov 15 There in no need to use
unconventional monetary policy tools in Poland as the country is
not in a crisis, rate-setter candidate Rafal Sura said on
Tuesday.
"In conditions of economic stability, I see no necessity to
use such tools that are used for example in crisis-hit
economies," Sura told a parliamentary committee.
"For now, looking at economic data, there is no need to
implement unconventional tools, but one has to take into account
that such tools exists ... and the central bank may use them if
needed," Sura said.
He said there is no need to change the current central bank
inflation target of 2.5 percent. He also said that it is
unlikely for Poland to join the euro zone over the coming years.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig)