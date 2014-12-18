WARSAW Dec 18 Polish central bank's head Marek Belka supported failed motions for interest rate cuts of 25 and 50 basis points (bps) at the November meeting of the bank's rate-setting council, voting records published by the bank showed on Thursday.

The motions were supported by other doveish members of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Council: Andrzej Bratkowski, Jerzy Osiatynski and Anna Zielinska-Glebocka, the records showed. Both motions failed as the council decided to keep rates on hold.

At the November sitting the council also voted on a proposed rate cut by 100 bps, which was only supported by Bratkowski and also failed. (Reporting By Wiktor Szary; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)