WARSAW Dec 18 Polish central bank's head Marek
Belka supported failed motions for interest rate cuts of 25 and
50 basis points (bps) at the November meeting of the bank's
rate-setting council, voting records published by the bank
showed on Thursday.
The motions were supported by other doveish members of the
rate-setting Monetary Policy Council: Andrzej Bratkowski, Jerzy
Osiatynski and Anna Zielinska-Glebocka, the records showed. Both
motions failed as the council decided to keep rates on hold.
At the November sitting the council also voted on a proposed
rate cut by 100 bps, which was only supported by Bratkowski and
also failed.
(Reporting By Wiktor Szary; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)