WARSAW May 12 Polish central bank policymaker
Anna Zielinska-Glebocka told state news agency PAP she does not
expect interest rates in Poland to change in the coming months,
or quarters.
She also said in an interview published on Tuesday that
Poland's free-floating zloty acts to a certain extent as a
stabiliser, which is good for the economy.
"This is ... a value - maintaining stability in monetary
policy. Hence I do not expect changes here in the coming months,
perhaps even quarters," she was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Wiktor Szary)