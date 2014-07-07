BRIEF-Al Mudon International Real Estate posts FY profit
* FY net profit 334,223 dinars versus net loss of 940,593 dinars year ago
WARSAW, July 7 Poland's zloty currency is unlikely to be significantly affected by the European Central Bank's fresh long-term refinancing operations known as TLTRO, the head of the Polish central bank's research department said on Monday.
"If you look at the scale of new phases of LTRO, it is smaller than earlier phases, and the earlier phases did not have much impact on the zloty," Andrzej Slawinski told a news conference.
"Therefore, I don't think that it will have a significant impact in the zloty exchange rate." (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* FY net profit 334,223 dinars versus net loss of 940,593 dinars year ago
March 19 Abyaar Real Estate Development Company :
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions.