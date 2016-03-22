(Adds background, quotes)
WARSAW, March 22 It is unlikely Poland will need
to change its interest rates this year, newly-appointed
rate-setter Kamil Zubelewicz said on Tuesday, commenting on
Hungary's move to a negative overnight deposit rate.
Earlier on Tuesday, Hungary's central bank unexpectedly cut
its main interest rate to a record low of 1.2 percent and became
the first of the main central European economies to take its
overnight deposit rate into negative territory.
"In the base scenario, I do not foresee an emergence of
factors forcing an interest rate change this year, despite the
Hungarian central bank's decision," Zubelewicz told Reuters.
Poland's central bank cut rates by half a percentage point
last March to a record low, then announced its rate-cutting
cycle was over. Rates have remained unchanged since then,
despite deflation which has persisted for over a year.
Zubelewicz, who was appointed to the Monetary Policy Council
(MPC) earlier this year, also said that there was no need for
any unconventional monetary policy measures, but the central
bank could support economic growth by keeping inflation low.
"Stable price levels support long-term decrease in business
risk," Zubelewicz said.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing
by Tom Heneghan)