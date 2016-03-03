(Adds further quotes)
WARSAW, March 3 Poland's monetary policy is
likely to continue on the course set out by the previous
rate-setting panel, newly appointed central banker Kamil
Zubelewicz said, adding he saw no need for a rate cut or any
unconventional measures while the economy is growing.
Poland's economy grew at its fastest pace in four years in
2015, driven mainly by domestic demand that analysts expect will
be sustained this year.
The central bank cut rates by half a percentage point last
March to a record low of 1.50 percent, then announced its
rate-cutting cycle was over. Rates have remained unchanged since
then.
"It is hard to expect a sudden change in the current
Monetary Policy Council's (MPC) policy," Zubelewicz said in an
interview published by state agency PAP on Thursday.
"If the gross domestic product is growing noticeably, I
don't see too much point in turning on an additional booster
such as an interest rate cut, or some unconventional central
bank activities."
Zubelewicz said that uncertainty around the government's
plans regarding foreign-exchange loans could constrain economic
growth.
The Polish president's office laid out a draft law in
January to saddle lenders with the costs of converting Swiss
franc mortgages, aiming to help more than half a million Poles
with such loans after the value of the franc rose.
The plan could cost banks 44 billion zlotys ($11.05
billion), the central bank said.
"Right now, there is still no final legislation, which would
solve this issue. Because of this, the banking system is
operating in an area of uncertainty ... This additional
uncertainty may in turn be a certain obstacle to a faster
economic growth."
($1 = 3.9832 zlotys)
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing
