BRIEF-JACCS to raise stake in vehicle financial firm to 60 pct from 40 pct
* Says it plans to buy 20 percent stake in an Indonesia firm PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Finance (MPMF) which is engaged in vehicle sale finance and finance lease business
SOPOT, Poland, June 13 Poland's central bank may have to lower interest rates if the gross economic product (GDP) growth continues to slow down, member of the Polish rate-setting panel Jerzy Zyzynski said on Monday.
Poland's growth slowed in the first quarter, hit by a decline in investment and a negative contribution from foreign trade. Meanwhile, Poland's main rate has remained at the record low of 1.5 percent since March last year.
"If the trend of slight slowdown in growth continues then one may have to lower rates," Zyzynski told reporters. Zyzynski also said that while the cost of credit for companies in Poland was relatively low, it could still be lower. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Wiktor Szary)
* Net Asset Value (NAV) up by 4 percent at 272 Swedish crowns ($31.1) per share as per Jan. 31
* Said on Thursday that its unit, Chmielowskie Sp. z o.o., signed an agreement with Retail Concept Sp. z o.o. (Retail Concept) concerning negotiations for the sale of property within Siewierz Jeziorna investment