WARSAW Aug 12 Polish central bank policymaker
Jerzy Zyzynski said on Friday he would back cutting interest
rates from their current all-time low to support investment as
uncertainty related to Britain's decision to exit the European
Union has subsided.
Zyzynski is one of the few members of the 10-strong
rate-setting Monetary Policy Council to mention a possibility of
cutting rates in recent months. The majority of the MPC has
supported keeping interest rates stable in the near future.
"I would back cutting interest rates," Zyzynski told
Reuters. "When uncertainty was high, the MPC supported a policy
of stabilising rates. Now, perhaps, uncertainty has subsided and
one may reduce interest rates," he said.
"If the potential rate cut threatened banking sector
stability, then perhaps one should refrain from it. This is a
subject for discussions," he added.
Zyzynski declined to say whether he would submit a motion to
cut rates in the months ahead.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig)