WARSAW Aug 12 Polish central bank policymaker Jerzy Zyzynski said on Friday he would back cutting interest rates from their current all-time low to support investment as uncertainty related to Britain's decision to exit the European Union has subsided.

Zyzynski is one of the few members of the 10-strong rate-setting Monetary Policy Council to mention a possibility of cutting rates in recent months. The majority of the MPC has supported keeping interest rates stable in the near future.

"I would back cutting interest rates," Zyzynski told Reuters. "When uncertainty was high, the MPC supported a policy of stabilising rates. Now, perhaps, uncertainty has subsided and one may reduce interest rates," he said.

"If the potential rate cut threatened banking sector stability, then perhaps one should refrain from it. This is a subject for discussions," he added.

Zyzynski declined to say whether he would submit a motion to cut rates in the months ahead.

