WARSAW, March 9 Poland's central bank should
consider using quantitative easing tools to help boost
investments in the economy, a candidate for the bank's
rate-setting Monetary Policy Council said on Wednesday.
The issue of potentially increasing the central bank's
support for economic growth has remained on investors' radar
following a decision by rating agency S&P to downgrade Poland's
credit rating in January.
The agency warned at the time that any moves by the ruling
right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party to undermine the
independence of the central bank could prompt further
downgrades.
"I think the government's policy should have more support
when it comes to economic growth. Perhaps, we should look at
quantitative easing tools," Jerzy Zyzynski told a parliamentary
committee.
"Perhaps there is a need for money creation to finance
investments in development," Zyzynski said, adding that such
money creation would not be aimed at supporting the budget.
During last year's election campaign PiS pledged to speed up
economic growth in Poland, the largest economy in ex-communist
central Europe, including via a programme of cheap loans from
the central bank.
Despite robust economic growth of about 3 percent and a
central bank inflation target of 2.5 percent, Poland's consumer
prices have been falling for more than a year now.
Asked about potential scope for interest rate cuts, Zyzynski
said there was still "some space" to reduce rates. The key rate
has remained at an all-time low of 1.50 percent since March last
year.
Zyzynski is currently a PiS member of parliament. He still
needs to be formally approved by parliament to his post.
