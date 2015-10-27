WARSAW Oct 27 Countries like Poland should
conduct conservative monetary policy, focused on current
targets, the president's economic advisor Zdzislaw Sokal said,
adding that a discussion on the central bank's mandate change is
possible in the future.
In an interview with Puls Biznesu daily published on
Tuesday, Sokal also said that he supports "activating all
capabilities to accelerate the development of the economy."
Poland's president will pick the next central bank governor.
The current governor's term ends in June next year. The central
bank's primary target is to control inflation, while it may
support economic growth if the first target is fulfilled.
Sokal also said that banks should bear most of the burden of
resolving the problem of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, but
he also pointed out that some credit holders are not interested
in converting their loans into zlotys.
"The problem concerns around 20 percent of credit holders,"
he said.
