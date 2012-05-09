WARSAW May 9 Polish billionaire Michal Solowow
and Russian fertiliser producer Acron are
interested in buying some of the Polish state's stakes in local
chemical companies, local daily Puls Biznesu reported on
Wednesday.
Solowow is most interested in ZA Pulawy but is
also looking at Tarnow, while Acron is "very seriously
interested" in taking part in the privatisation of the Polish
chemicals sector, the newspaper said without citing any sources.
Solowow and Acron were unavailable for comment, while the
Treasury ministry, which oversees state assets, declined to
comment. Poland holds a 32-percent stake in Tarnow, a 51-percent
stake in Pulawy and 39 percent in Ciech.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Mark Potter)