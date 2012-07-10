WARSAW, July 10 Poland's No.1 chemicals maker Tarnow may buy local rival Pulawy, countering Russian group Acron's and Polish company Synthos's respective takeover bids, daily Parkiet quoted fund managers as saying.

Tarnow would finance the purchase of fellow state-controlled Pulawy with a share issue, announced last month as part of a plan to fend off the 1.5-billion zloty ($436 million) bid to buy Tarnow by Acron, fund managers from among the Polish group's shareholders told the daily.

Tarnow was not available for comment.

Fertiliser maker Pulawy is a target of synthetic rubber producer Synthos.

While Poland has been seeking to raise 15 billion zlotys through asset sales by the end of 2013, it continues to hold out against Acron. Last month, sources told Reuters, the government was seeking another bidder for Tarnow. ($1 = 3.4384 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Dan Lalor)