WARSAW Nov 26 Poland confirmed on Tuesday it might sell its 39 percent stake in local chemical company Ciech through the Warsaw bourse.

"It is one of the options," Deputy Treasury Minister Rafal Baniak told reporters when asked if the ministry, in charge of state-controlled assets, could sell its Ciech holding on the exchange.

In October, sources said Poland might put up for sale its 690 million zloty ($222 million) Ciech stake before the end of this year to help fund state-owned investment vehicle PIR's infrastructure investments. ($1 = 3.1063 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)