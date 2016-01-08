WARSAW Jan 8 With days to go before the Polish
ski season kicks off in earnest, Poland's most popular mountain
resort, Zakopane, is choking in smog denser than in India's
capital New Delhi, one of the world's most polluted cities,
Polish activists said.
The European Commission said last month it was taking Poland
to court over its slowness to address the issue of poor air
quality caused by extensive coal-burning in homes which makes
Poland's air the most polluted in Europe and poses a major risk
to public health.
Around 400,000 people per year die prematurely across the
European Union because of pollution, the commission says.
Air pollution in Poland is felt particularly in the south
near ski resort towns such as Zakopane in the Tatra Mountains
where homeowners often neglect environmental rules.
The concentration of fine dust particles associated with
lung disease reached a peak this week of 520 micrograms per
cubic metre in Zakopane, according to official figures from the
government's environment protection inspectorate (GIOS).
Activist group Polski Alarm Smogowy, in a statement, seized
on the figure to say this contrasted with official figures
showing a level of 445 micrograms in New Delhi.
The environment ministry acknowledges the problem but says
the situation is gradually improving with modernisation of
heating systems and other energy-efficiency measures for homes.
But climate activists, who say more than 40,000 Poles die
prematurely annually because of poor air quality, are pressing
for bolder measures by the government to protect the public.
In Poland, authorities are required by law to raise the
alarm publicly when levels of dangerous dust particles hit a
concentration of 300 micrograms per cubic metre on average per
day.
Activists say this is much lower than other EU countries.
The level in France, for instance, is 80 micrograms, they say.
"Are the Poles' lungs more resistant than those of Italians,
the French or the Hungarians?" Piotr Siergiej from the Polski
Alarm Smogowy said in a comment to Reuters.
Zakopane expects an influx of visitors when school holidays
begin on Jan. 18. Authorities there said the pollution was
caused by traffic, domestic heating and fireworks. Holiday
traffic could make the smog worse.
(Editing by Richard Balmforth)