UPDATE 1-Sydney braces for blackouts as heat keeps ice cream vendors indoors
* Planned outages come close on power disruption in S. Australia
WARSAW Aug 18 Poland plans to introduce an excise tax on its coal products of 1.28 zlotys for every gigajoule of energy produced from it, in line with the European Union's regulations, finance ministry's spokeswoman said on Thursday.
At the same time the proposal, which has yet to go Parliament for approval, will offer extensive exemptions from the tax for individuals and some other entities.
"The excise tax should not have a significant impact on prices of exported coal and coke," Malgorzata Brzoza told Reuters.
In Poland, implementation of an excise tax on coal sales was delayed until Jan 1, 2012 due to a transitional period when it joined the European Union. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Alison Birrane)
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Singapore's DBS Group Holdings and smaller rival United Overseas Bank are set to report their lowest quarterly profit in at least two years, hurt by bad loans provisions for a battered oil services sector.
PANAMA CITY, Feb 9 Panamanian prosecutors raided the offices of Mossack Fonseca, the law firm at the center of the "Panama Papers" scandal, seeking possible links to Brazilian engineering company Odebrecht, the attorney general's office said on Thursday.