WARSAW Aug 18 Poland plans to introduce an excise tax on its coal products of 1.28 zlotys for every gigajoule of energy produced from it, in line with the European Union's regulations, finance ministry's spokeswoman said on Thursday.

At the same time the proposal, which has yet to go Parliament for approval, will offer extensive exemptions from the tax for individuals and some other entities.

"The excise tax should not have a significant impact on prices of exported coal and coke," Malgorzata Brzoza told Reuters.

In Poland, implementation of an excise tax on coal sales was delayed until Jan 1, 2012 due to a transitional period when it joined the European Union. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Alison Birrane)