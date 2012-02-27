KATOWICE, Poland Feb 27 Poland is considering floating its top coal trading firm Weglokoks on the Warsaw bourse this year as part of its efforts to privatise the coal industry, a deputy economy minister said on Monday.

"It definitely is possible for Weglokoks to debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in 2012," Tomasz Tomczykiewicz told reporters.

He did not indicate how much of Weglokoks would be sold.

In 2010, Weglokoks posted a net profit of 191 million zlotys ($62 million), while its revenues exceeded 3 billion. It expects to earn 500 million zlotys in 2011, largely thanks to one-off proceeds from the sale of its stake in cellphone operator Polkomtel.

If listed, state-owned Weglokoks would join coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa and miner Bogdanka on the Warsaw stock exchange.

In the past two decades, Poland has struggled to make its ailing coal industry profitable. An increase in global coal prices in the last two years has helped to make some of the sector's restructured businesses more attractive to investors. ($1 = 3.0948 zlotys) (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Mark Potter)