KATOWICE, Poland Feb 27 Poland is
considering floating its top coal trading firm Weglokoks on the
Warsaw bourse this year as part of its efforts to privatise the
coal industry, a deputy economy minister said on Monday.
"It definitely is possible for Weglokoks to debut on the
Warsaw Stock Exchange in 2012," Tomasz Tomczykiewicz told
reporters.
He did not indicate how much of Weglokoks would be sold.
In 2010, Weglokoks posted a net profit of 191 million zlotys
($62 million), while its revenues exceeded 3 billion. It expects
to earn 500 million zlotys in 2011, largely thanks to one-off
proceeds from the sale of its stake in cellphone operator
Polkomtel.
If listed, state-owned Weglokoks would join coking coal
producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa and miner Bogdanka
on the Warsaw stock exchange.
In the past two decades, Poland has struggled to make its
ailing coal industry profitable. An increase in global coal
prices in the last two years has helped to make some of the
sector's restructured businesses more attractive to investors.
($1 = 3.0948 zlotys)
(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Maciej Onoszko;
Editing by Mark Potter)