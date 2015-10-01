* State-controlled coal mining firms losing money
* Politicians avoid much-needed restructuring
* Poland's reputation at risk
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, Oct 1 Coal mining has taken centre stage
in the campaign for this month's parliamentary election in
Poland, an outsize political role that threatens the country's
hard-won economic growth and reputation in Europe.
Once a pillar of the communist-era economy, coal mines
escaped the "shock therapy" that helped turn Poland into one of
the European Union's most resilient economies and a role-model
for the rest of the bloc in investors' eyes.
Successive governments have shrunk the sector, but kept it
in state hands, conscious of public support for the miners,
whose predecessors lost lives opposing martial law in 1981 and
helped overthrow communism.
The mines have lost more than $850 million since the start
of 2014 as coal prices slipped to decade lows, and efforts to
prop them up have brought Poland into conflict with the European
Union on both competition and environmental grounds.
The bloc wants to cut carbon dioxide emissions by at least
80 percent by 2050, and the highly polluting Polish hard coal
sector will come under further scrutiny with the approach of
talks on a global climate deal in late November.
The likely winners of the Oct. 25 election say they will
fight harder to stop environmental curbs and protect the 96,000
remaining mining jobs, just over half the total in 2001.
It is a policy likely to transfer any burden from
loss-making mines to the budget, state-owned utilities or
consumers.
Even the more reform-minded current government has dodged
thorough restructuring, fearing miners' strikes would cost them
votes.
The total lost by the mines since the start of 2014 is half
of what all Polish businesses invested in research and
development in 2013 and some analysts say the country is
squandering its reputation as well as its money.
"Poland has slowly but truly started to be a role model not
only for new EU member states but also for the entire EU," said
Matthias Siller, emerging Europe equities manager at Baring
Asset Management in London.
"The way policies are going in Poland right now is
endangering this big opportunity."
NO MORE CASH
Average coal and lignite output per employee in Poland is
about 1,250 tonnes per year, around a tenth of that in the
United States, a difference only partly explained by the fact
that Polish coal deposits are much deeper.
Faced with the prospect that Kompania Weglowa, the European
Union's largest coal miner, could run out of cash to pay around
40,000 workers this month, the government on Wednesday decided
to place the company into a state fund.
The aim would be to transfer $370 million in government
assets to the same state fund to be used as collateral to raise
cash to keep the miner going, with the hope of skirting EU
competition rules against state aid.
The government also hopes state-controlled utilities and gas
distributor PGNiG will chip in to help restructure the
miner, but their other shareholders are wary of such a plan and
analysts warn it could have wider repercussions for Poland's
investment image.
Trade union Solidarity, the biggest in Poland, said the plan
made a "mockery" of miners and society, arguing that it would
most likely face opposition from the European Commission, the
EU's executive arm. The union has threatened strikes and plans a
protest in front of one of the mines on Monday.
The Law and Justice party (PiS), which is leading in opinion
polls ahead of the election, has repeatedly signalled mining
jobs should be protected and the sector treated preferentially.
"Those who say today that one cannot save Polish mines, that
mining is a declining sector, are not only mistaken, they also
have bad intentions," the party's candidate for prime minister,
Beata Szydlo, said in August.
The ruling Civic Platform has tried to cut jobs in the coal
mining sector, which accounts for about 1 percent of industrial
output, but watered down its plans after strikes.
The treasury ministry, which oversees the sector, said it
plans to close down unprofitable mines and increase efficiency
at the remaining ones, the best alternative to a bankruptcy of
Kompania Weglowa it is trying to avoid.
"The government is taking all possible action and
initiatives to restructure the sector and take it on a path of
durable, stable and secure growth in the long term," it said.
Experts say the government has done too little too late. A
government source told Reuters a profitable coal mining sector
in Poland would consist of approximately 10 mines, less than
half of those currently operating.
REGIONAL REPERCUSSIONS
Poland's $535 billion economy was the only one to avoid
recession in the 28-member European Union in the aftermath of
the global financial crisis. But it still desperately needs
investment to keep growing and catch up with the richer West.
Private investors - including domestic and foreign pension
and investment funds - hold 40-70 percent stakes in the state
controlled energy producers the government hopes will invest in
the mine restructuring: PGE, Enea, Energa
and Tauron.
Siller said that if the utilities' cash was used to bail out
the mining sector, it would potentially remove what was a
positive catalyst for the entire region.
"Countries in former Yugoslavia, Greece, Romania, Belarus,
Ukraine would all say - look, if even Poland does not live up to
these standards, who would expect it from us?"
Leszek Balcerowicz, who led Poland's transformation from
communism in the 1990s but has struggled to remain in politics
because of his pro-market views, told Reuters the coal mines
were a "spectacular example" of the drawbacks of state control.
"State ownership tends to be politicised and politicians are
not good owners because they tend to avoid to the necessary
measures," he said.
($1 = 3.7985 zlotys)
