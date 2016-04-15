KATOWICE, Poland, April 15 Banks creditors of Poland's troubled coal miner Kompania Weglowa may convert part of its debt into equity, a deputy energy minister said.

State-owned Kompania Weglowa is on the brink of bankruptcy as a result of record-low coal prices and high labour costs. A government rescue plan assumes that new investors will inject fresh capital.

Earlier this year three other state-run firms pledged to provide KW with 1.5 billion zlotys.

But before they finally agree to do so, the government and KW's management want trade unions to agree on cost cuts, including wage reductions.

The plan is to move KW's assets to a new entity called PGG, with a new shareholder structure, by May as KW could run out of money by end of April.

"We see a possibility that the five banks, which are KW's debtholders convert a part of the debt into a KW stake," Grzegorz Tobiszowski, the country's deputy energy minister told reporters late on Thursday.

KW's debtholders are Poland's three Polish banks - PKO BP , Alior Bank and BGK, as well as BZ WBK , which is the Polish unit of Spain's Banco Santander and France's BGZ BNP Paribas .

The five banks hold KW debt totalling around 1 billion zlotys ($262 million).

"We had initial talks with the managements of the foreign banks and they initially said that this would be possible, " Tobiszowski also said.

Before the talks started on Thursday energy minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski said that the situation at KW is critical as the company provides jobs not only to its 34,000 miners, but also for those who work for KW's contractors.

"At the moment KW's liabilities in small and medium sized firms amount to 3.5 billion zlotys and if we don not solve the problem, they could all collapse," Tchorzewski said. ($1 = 3.8193 zlotys) (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Alexander Smith)