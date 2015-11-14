WARSAW Nov 14 Poland will seek to secure
financing for European Union's largest coal miner Kompania
Weglowa and plans to replace old mines with more efficient ones,
energy minister designate Krzysztof Tchorzewski was quoted
saying in newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza on Saturday.
"My first actions will lead to ensuring financial liquidity
for the company," Tchorzewski told daily Gazeta Wyborcza. "First
of all we need to solve the problem of wages. I can promise to
do everything so that they are paid out."
Loss-making Kompania Weglowa, which employs about 50,000
people, is struggling because of a fall in coal prices and high
production costs.
Poland's outgoing government had tried to bail out the group
but ultimately failed to find investors. Poland's Law and
Justice (PiS) party, which won last month's elections, based
part of its campaign on saving the industry.
Poland generates nearly all its electricity from coal but
low prices have hit the mining sector and left the incoming
government with the task of figuring out how to support mining.
Earlier this week, Grzegorz Tobiszowski, responsible for
coal issues in the new government, told Reuters that Poland
could temporarily cut output at several mines over the next four
to five years to take surplus coal off the market.
He said that consolidating state-owned power producers,
mainly running on coal, could be considered as a next step to
prop up the mining industry.
In the Gazeta Wyborcza interview Tchorzewski said: "90
percent of energy still comes from coal and in the nearest
future will come from coal ... there is no talking about winding
down coal mining."
He added that those deep shafts where mining was
ineffective, should be closed. But new mines should be built as
replacement.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)