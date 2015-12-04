WARSAW Dec 4 Poland needs to merge its coal
mining companies with power producers, Prime Minister Beata
Szydlo said on Friday, as part of a wider plan to rescue the
country's troubled coal mining industry.
The conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), which won
parliamentary election in October, has taken over the task of
putting together a rescue plan for Kompania Weglowa (KW), the
European Union's biggest coal producer.
The previous government failed to find investors for KW,
because state-run power companies were reluctant to invest in
its loss-making mines ahead of the election.
"There is a difficult time for coal mining ahead of us,"
Szydlo said in the southern town of Libiaz, in a speech to mark
annual coal miners day.
"But I believe that together, with joint actions of the
government, the state and the coal miners it will be possible to
create good prospects for the coal industry. It has to be merged
with the electricity sector," Szydlo said.
Poland has four big state-run power firms: PGE,
Tauron, Enea and Energa.
Tauron has already bought a Brzeszcze mine in the south of
the country that used to be owned by KW, while PGE has been
tipped to make a direct investment in KW.
The power companies' market valuations have fallen since the
start of this year, mainly reflecting investors' fears that they
will have to invest in the loss-making mines. Shares in PGE fell
by almost 30 percent in that time.
Potential mergers between Polish energy companies and coal
miners on a large scale may negatively affect ratings of power
firms, Arkadiusz Wicik, senior director, EMEA Utilities &
Transport at Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing by Jane Merriman)