KATOWICE, Poland Feb 4 Polish coal miner
Kompania Weglowa (KW), beset by low coal prices and rising
labour costs, warned on Thursday it needs fresh capital by the
end of April or it will again face liquidity problems.
KW, the European Union's biggest coal producer, has
struggled to avoid bankruptcy for more than a year, with a cost
cutting plan and a massive sell-off of coal stock piles.
But this has not been enough, the state-owned company, which
employs almost 50,000 people, said.
Last October, KW said it needed 700 million zlotys ($178
million) by the end of March to survive.
A government restructuring plan for KW foresees new
investors will keep it alive by injecting up to 2 billion zlotys
($497 million). Under the scheme, KW's 11 mines will be
transferred to a new entity with a new shareholder structure.
"We need to complete the process by the end of April because
otherwise we will have liquidity problems," KW chief executive
Krzysztof Sedzikowski told a news conference.
"We have started negotiations with potential investors.
There are no foreign ones among them. At this moment there are
around five investors interested in the project," he added.
Last month, Poland's energy minister said he would like the
country's biggest power producer PGE to invest in KW.
Other state-run power and financial companies were also expected
to provide capital.
($1 = 3.9390 zlotys)
(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Agnieszka
Barteczko; Editing by Alexander Smith)