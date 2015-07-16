KATOWICE, Poland, July 16 Kompania Weglowa (KW), the European Union's biggest coal miner which is on the brink of bankruptcy, needs to find investors by the end of August, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The state-owned company has been hit by record-low coal prices and high costs, leading the government to draw up a rescue plan.

This involves divesting the most heavily loss-making mines and attracting investors to inject 1.5 billion zlotys ($399 million) into the remaining business, which will be renamed Nowa Kompania Weglowa (NKW).

"NKW has to be created by the end of August, because if it's not, the mining restructuring plan will not be possible at all," KW Chief Executive Krzysztof Sedzikowski told reporters, without elaborating.

The government initially planned to have a list of investors by the beginning of May, but the deadline was postponed due to a lack of investor interest.

The treasury ministry, which oversees the mining industry, plans to launch a special fund, managed by a state investment vehicle, which will invest in KW with the help of power companies and banks.

($1 = 3.7637 zlotys) (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter)