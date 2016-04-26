By Marcin Goclowski
| WARSAW, April 26
WARSAW, April 26 Six Polish state-controlled
firms have agreed to put $620 million into a newly-established
state coal mining group PGG, they said on Tuesday, as part of an
effort to save the European Union's largest coal miner Kompania
Weglowa from bankruptcy.
Kompania is on the brink of bankruptcy as a result of
record-low coal prices and high labour costs. Kompania's
liabilities and debt, estimated at billions of zlotys meant the
company could run out of money this month.
The mining sector is one of the key problems for the ruling
eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party. Unions strongly
supported PiS in October's election and had expected the
government to help the sector in return, banking sources said.
As part of the deal, state-controlled utilities Energa
, PGE, and PGNiG will buy shares
worth 500 million zlotys each in Polska Grupa Gornicza (PGG), a
company that will take over the assets of Kompania Weglowa.
State fund FIPP will pump in another 300 million zlotys,
while state-run fund TF Silesia and also state-controlled
Weglokoks will convert their Kompania debt worth 617 million
zlotys into PGG shares.
Despite government attempts, banks-creditors will not
convert Kompania debt into shares.
Instead, lenders such as state-controlled PKO BP,
BGK, Alior Bank and private BGZ BNP Paribas and BZ WBK
will take part in re-financing Kompania's debt, by
subscribing for new bonds worth 615.5 million zlotys.
Another 421.5 million zlotys of bonds will go to Weglokoks.
($1 = 3.8986 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, additional reporting by
Wojciech Zurawski in KATOWICE; editing by David Evans)