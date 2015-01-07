* Poland to close four mines owned by Kompania Weglowa

WARSAW, Jan 7 Poland will dismantle Europe's biggest coal producer Kompania Weglowa (KW) by shutting down four of its mines and transferring the remaining nine to state-run coal trader Weglokoks, the government said on Wednesday.

State-owned KW said in October it was on course for a second year of losses because of low world coal prices and high operating costs, and that it would sell some of its mines to bring the company back from the brink of insolvency.

The nine mines would be transferred to a special purpose company owned by Weglokoks, and would be the basis for a "new, strong entity, able to effectively compete on Europe's coal market", Deputy Economy Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk told a news conference.

The restructuring would cost 2.3 billion zlotys ($631.24 million) in 2015-2016, with the bulk to be spent this year, Kowalczyk said.

"The alternative (to this plan) would be an uncontrolled, chaotic bankruptcy," he added.

The government also said it was in talks with investors from the Polish energy sector about the new company. It gave no further details.

KW employs 49,000 people - accounting for around half the total number of employees in the country's mining sector - and most will be offered jobs in the new company, according to the restructuring plan. The rest would be offered severance pay.

Coal miners' trade unions said on Wednesday they were ready to go on strike to defend jobs. Any sharp cuts to the highly-unionised sector will be difficult ahead of the parliamentary elections this autumn.

($1 = 3.6436 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Christian Lowe and Susan Thomas)