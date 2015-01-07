WARSAW Jan 7 Poland expects the costs of
restructuring its ailing coal mining industry to be 2.3 billion
zlotys ($631.24 million) in 2015-2016, with the plan including
shutting down four mines owned by Europe's biggest coal producer
Kompania Weglowa.
The government said in a statement on Wednesday that
Kompania Weglowa's remaining nine mines would be transferred to
a special purpose company owned by Polish coal trader Weglokoks.
Poland's state-owned coal mines have been struggling for
months to return to profit as they cope with low coal prices,
weak demand and high operating costs.
($1 = 3.6436 zlotys)
